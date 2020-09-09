1/1
Joshua Brandon Manchester
Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted- Matthew 5:4. Joshua Brandon Manchester, a native of Central and resident of Baton Rouge passed away at his home on September 5, 2020 at the age of 32. He was preceded in death by his mother, Tonya King Manchester, grandparents, Harvey and Mary Jane King and Reverend Charles E. Manchester Sr., and uncles Mark Manchester and Michael King. He is survived by his father and stepmother, Charles E. Manchester Jr and Buckli Manchester, sister and brother in law, Kristin and Matthew Tate, niece Reagan, nephew Collin, grandmother Betty Manchester, uncles Bryan King and Kory Manchester, and close friends Edward, Rebecca, Abbey, and Chad Domm. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held on Saturday September 12, 2020 from 10 am-12 pm at Greenoaks Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 12 pm. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. Joshua was a loved son, brother, and friend. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 9 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
SEP
12
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
