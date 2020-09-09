Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted- Matthew 5:4. Joshua Brandon Manchester, a native of Central and resident of Baton Rouge passed away at his home on September 5, 2020 at the age of 32. He was preceded in death by his mother, Tonya King Manchester, grandparents, Harvey and Mary Jane King and Reverend Charles E. Manchester Sr., and uncles Mark Manchester and Michael King. He is survived by his father and stepmother, Charles E. Manchester Jr and Buckli Manchester, sister and brother in law, Kristin and Matthew Tate, niece Reagan, nephew Collin, grandmother Betty Manchester, uncles Bryan King and Kory Manchester, and close friends Edward, Rebecca, Abbey, and Chad Domm. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held on Saturday September 12, 2020 from 10 am-12 pm at Greenoaks Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 12 pm. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. Joshua was a loved son, brother, and friend. He will be missed by all who knew him.

