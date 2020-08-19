"So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God, I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand." -Isaiah 41:10. Joshua David Cooper, age 35, of Pride, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Joshua was born May 21, 1985 to David and Tanya Devall Cooper. He was a family man and will be remembered as a "No. 1 Girl Dad." He could fix a ponytail like the best of them and was well-schooled in accessorizing too! Joshua was an avid LSU sports fan, had a healthy obsession for tennis shoes, and had a love for trucks and old cars. Vacations to the beach were one of his favorite family activities. Joshua was the best in the room at making someone laugh and the worst at keeping secrets. He loved the Lord with all his heart, and his wife and children always came first. We will remember him as a loving, affectionate husband, son, brother, and a friend to all. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Reher Cooper; his two girls, Morgan Avery and Juliet Grace Cooper; grandparents, John and Sylvia Devall; sister, Brittany Barrett (Brooke); nephew, Bronx; nieces, Brooklyn and Bryer Barrett. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Norman and Hilda Devall and Clyde and Dorothy Cooper. A visitation for Joshua will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Central Funeral Home, 9995 Hooper Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70818 with a funeral service following at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow at Zoar Baptist Church Cemetery, 11848 Hooper Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70818. Pallbearers will include Troy Bergeron, Cade Cothern, Cody Hebert, Michael Kenaley, and Chase Hubal. Central Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

