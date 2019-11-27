Joshua "Fatty" Hatfield, 36, died unexpectedly on November 22, 2019. He is survived by his: father Douglas Hatfield and wife Kim; mother Cathy Dunn and husband Jeff; brothers – Stephen Hatfield, and Preston Hatfield and fiancée Gabby; step-sister Erin Dunn; step-brother Jeffery Dunn and wife Jeanne; grandfather Jack Lee Hatfield and wife Mary; grandmother Janice Williams and husband Jim; grandmother Pearl Olivier; and numerous aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by: his grandmother Mary Ann Hatfield; and his grandfather Luke "Pat" Olivier. A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 30 at Rabenhorst Funeral home, 11000 Florida Blvd, beginning at 10:00 am until a memorial service to begin at 12:00 pm, with a reception to follow. Guests are invited to wear purple and gold to celebrate his passion for the LSU Tigers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Team Gleason Foundation at teamgleason.org or to the Companion Animal Alliance of Baton Rouge at caabr.org.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019