Joshua Jon'trell "Monk" Elzy died Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Ochsner of Baton Rouge at the age of 25. We will miss those beautiful brown eyes and that infectious smile. He loved Scooby-Doo and Sponge-Bob, always laughing and smiling. He leaves his memory to be cherished by his mother Theresa Elzy, two sisters Miranda and Jessica Elzy, one niece Arianna Allen and one nephew Bentley Johnson, three uncles Lee, Joseph and Hollis Elzy, and a host of other family and friends. Preceded in death by his grandmother, Margaret A. "Toot" Elzy, and great-grandmother, Mary Eliza "Dot" Elzy. The family would like to thank Ochsner Hospital, Clinic & Staff of New Orleans, especially Dr. K. Rodriguez, Dr. P. Schneider and staff, Jamie Jones of Quality Support Coordination, Medcare & Lincare. A private family memorial will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.

