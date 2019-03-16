The Lord is my light and my salvation;…. (Psalms 27:1). Josie B Williams Morgan, age 82, native of Chamberlin, Louisiana and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Friday March 8, 2019. Her home-going celebration service will be held on Wednesday March 20, at Oasis Christian Church, 4524 East Brookstown Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70805 at 10:00 am with viewing from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. Visitation will be at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70811 on Tuesday March 19, from 4 pm -7 pm.
