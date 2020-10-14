1/1
Josie Currier "Cam" Wascom
1955 - 2020
{ "" }
Josie "Cam" Currier Wascom a resident of Amite, LA, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. She was born November 5, 1955 in Amite, LA and was 64 years of age. She is survived by her husband, John Wascom; 2 daughters, Ashley Easley Zeringue and husband, Sean, and Jennifer Easley; grandchildren, Jacob and Austin Zeringue, Joseph Deville, and Fabian Kain Deville; 2 sisters, Ann Lumpkin and Brenda Currier; 1 brother, Roy Currier. Preceded in death by her parents, Comale and Mildred Currier. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 9:00AM until 11:00AM on Friday, October 16, 2020. Graveside Service at 11:30AM at Amite Cemetery, Amite, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
McKneely Funeral Home - Amite - Amite
OCT
16
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Amite Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McKneely Funeral Home - Amite - Amite
110 E. Factory St.
Amite, LA 70422
(985) 748-7178
Memories & Condolences

October 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mary Seals
Family
October 14, 2020
Make GOD BLESS THE FAMILY LOVE YOU LADY REST IN PEACE
Donna Cyprian
Friend
October 14, 2020
Our deepest sympathy.
St Helena Parish Sheriff's Department
October 14, 2020
Kenny and family, my thoughts and prayers are with each of you. May God comfort you.
ANN HUFF
October 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Had some good times back when we were kids RIP Cam .
Wendell Gomez
Family
October 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Cam was a wonderful person. She was loving and kind to everyone . As cousins we shared some good times on our adventures in Lacombe when we were young. She will be greatly missed by all.My prayers are with all the family.
Gale Rogers
Family
October 14, 2020
She was so nice, always smiling and gave me a hug every time I saw her, such a shock, Jennifer I’m sure she and Brandon are catching up, Randy has to work but if you need anything let us know, praying for y’all
Sheryl Pinion
Family
October 14, 2020
Cam thanks for 14 wonderful years of making Kenny (John) the best loving wife ever. You'd brighten every room you walked into. And kept your husband smiling. We enjoyed running into you at Amite WalMart and chatting. You'll live on threw every heart that you touched.
Mike &Norma Wascom
Family
October 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss....Cam was one of the sweetest persons we know...We all had some good times when we were younger...She will be greatly missed...Prayers going out for Jennifer, Ashley, Ann, Brenda & Roy
Kay Gomez
Family
October 14, 2020
My heart is so sad to hear of Cam’s death. She is now one of God’s special angels because she was so special here on this earth. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Cookie Currier Coxwell
Family
October 14, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Rose Hitchen
Acquaintance
October 14, 2020
John, Brenda, Ann, Roy, children and grandchildren...Cam was one of my favorite people in Amite. She was kind, professional and served many people all her life in the convenience store business. Cam had a sweet and good heart. We should all aspire to be more like her. I am both shocked and deeply saddened. My entire family loved CamPraying God's Angels surround you and comfort you all as the Lord gives all of you a peace that passes all understanding until you all meet your sweet Cam in Heaven again on that grand reunion day!
Glenda Sharkey
Friend
October 14, 2020
Ann, Brenda Rose and Roy,

I am do deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Cam. My heart breaks for all of you. I pray that God will wrap you all in his arms at this difficult time and give you the comfort that you need. Please know that I will continue to keep all of you in my prayers.
Lana Hutchinson
Friend
