John, Brenda, Ann, Roy, children and grandchildren...Cam was one of my favorite people in Amite. She was kind, professional and served many people all her life in the convenience store business. Cam had a sweet and good heart. We should all aspire to be more like her. I am both shocked and deeply saddened. My entire family loved CamPraying God's Angels surround you and comfort you all as the Lord gives all of you a peace that passes all understanding until you all meet your sweet Cam in Heaven again on that grand reunion day!

Glenda Sharkey

Friend