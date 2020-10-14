Josie "Cam" Currier Wascom a resident of Amite, LA, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. She was born November 5, 1955 in Amite, LA and was 64 years of age. She is survived by her husband, John Wascom; 2 daughters, Ashley Easley Zeringue and husband, Sean, and Jennifer Easley; grandchildren, Jacob and Austin Zeringue, Joseph Deville, and Fabian Kain Deville; 2 sisters, Ann Lumpkin and Brenda Currier; 1 brother, Roy Currier. Preceded in death by her parents, Comale and Mildred Currier. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 9:00AM until 11:00AM on Friday, October 16, 2020. Graveside Service at 11:30AM at Amite Cemetery, Amite, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.