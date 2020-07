Or Copy this URL to Share

Josie Janary passed at her home on June 24, 2020, at the age of 96. Visitation will be on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 8am to 10am at Desselle Funeral Home, 263 Eddie Robinson, Sr., Dr. The family will have a private Funeral Service.

