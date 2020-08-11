1/1
Josie L. Magee Kinchen
1929 - 2020
Josie L. (Magee) Kinchen passed away peacefully and gained her angel wings on August 6, 2020, at the age of 90. She was born on September 2, 1929, and was a native of Tylertown, MS. and a resident of Baton Rouge. She was preceded in death by her mother Fannie M. Costello, father Jim Miller, brothers Jimmy Miller, J.A. Miller and G.G. (Pete) Breland, two husbands Doyle Magee, Sr., (father of her 4 children) and Garfield Kinchen. She is survived by her four children Gail Magee of River Ridge, LA, Beverly Mattocks of Baton Rouge, LA, Doyle Magee, Jr., and wife Judy of Kokomo, MS., and Lisa M. Lee of Baton Rouge, LA., 8 grandchildren; Chris Avara, Ashley Jongbloed, J.D. Martin, Doyle Magee III, Mike Martin, Jr., Trent Austin Magee, Steven Bell, and Brittany Jo Lee and 10 great grand children. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and will truly be missed by so many. There will be a memorial service planned at a later date for family and friends. The family has requested memorial denotations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 11 to Aug. 15, 2020.
August 11, 2020
I’m so heartbroken for you all. She is so fondly remembered by all of us. Sending big hugs and lots of prayers. ❤
Susan K Magee
Family
