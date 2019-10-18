On Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at approximately 12:00 noon at Herman Memorial Humble Hospital, Houston, TX, Josie Mae departed this life and entered into her heavenly home. Funeral services will be today, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Greater Little Zion Baptist Church, Plaquemine, LA. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until religious services at 12:00 noon, Rev. Frank Collins, lll, pastor. Interment Little Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Plaquemine, LA. Services entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home 1576 Robin St. Baton Rouge, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019