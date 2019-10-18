Josie Mae Jefferson

Service Information
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-774-0390
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Greater Little Zion Baptist Church
Plaquemine, LA
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Greater Little Zion Baptist Church
Plaquemine, LA
Obituary
On Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at approximately 12:00 noon at Herman Memorial Humble Hospital, Houston, TX, Josie Mae departed this life and entered into her heavenly home. Funeral services will be today, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Greater Little Zion Baptist Church, Plaquemine, LA. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until religious services at 12:00 noon, Rev. Frank Collins, lll, pastor. Interment Little Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Plaquemine, LA. Services entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home 1576 Robin St. Baton Rouge, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
