Josie Mae Smith, age 75, a resident of Baton Rouge, departed this life Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at OLOL Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge. Visitation at New Hope Baptist Church, 1405 LA 409, Slaughter, Dr. James M. Turner, pastor, from 9 am Saturday, Oct. 26th. until religious service at 11 am. Rev. Floyd Holden, officiating. Interment in New Hope Cemetery. Survived by her husband of 58 years, Nathaniel Smith, Sr.; 3 daughters, Brenda Lee Smith, Jacqueline Wilson and Denise Smith; 6 sons, Nathaniel Smith, Jr., Patrick Smith, Donald Smith, LaWayne Smith, Steven Smith and Dennis Smith. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs. 225 665-8002
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019