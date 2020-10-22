Josie Trapen Clark, of Tickfaw, passed away October 21, 2020, at the age of 87. She had recently retired from Dillard's, where she had worked for over 30 years. She loved her job, but what brought her the greatest joy was her interaction with people. She will be so greatly missed by her family, but she leaves behind a lifetime of wonderful memories. We never doubted her love for her family, she always made it well known. Josie is survived by her children, Carol Ratcliff and Husband, Gary Ratcliff, Joey Clark and wife, Nikki Clark; grandchildren, Scarlett Smith (Chad Smith), Buddy Ratcliff (Amanda Ratcliff), Scott Clark, Leslie Gardner, Christie Varnado (Kirby Varnado); great-grandchildren, Ally and Sammy Smith, Harper Ratcliff, Grant and Dalton Schilling, Bryan Clark, John Michael Gardner, Emily Stricker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Clark; her parents, Tony and Theresa Trapen; siblings, John Trapen, Mildred Cashio, Antoinette Myers, and Marie Marino. The family would like to thank Compassus Hospice, for their kindness and compassion. Family and friends will be received at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Hammond, on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 8:30 am until 10:30 am. A Funeral Service will be held at Our Lady of Pompeii Catholic Church, 14450 Hwy 442, Tickfaw, Louisiana 70466 on Friday at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Pompeii Catholic Cemetery in Tickfaw, Louisiana. Face masks are now mandatory to attend any visitation or service at the funeral home. Thank you for your cooperation. An online guestbook is available at www.harrymckneely.com.