Ms. Josie "Jo" Virgina Spedale, a native of Amite and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2020 at the age of 92. Ms. Josie was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and was devoted to the Rosary and Saint Theresa. She prayed for all of us every day. She retired from Goudchaux's Department Store. She is survived by her son Gerard "Speedy" Spedale, wife, Martha; daughter-in-law, Linda Spedale; sister Elizabeth Bruno; grandchildren, grandson, Hunter Spedale and wife Kristen, grand daughters, Danielle Spedale, Lindsey Williamson and husband Thomas and Melanie Spedale; great grandchildren, Brittany and Brennan Boudreaux, Olivia Spedale and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband Nick Spedale; son, Mark Spedale; parents, Vincent and Dilia Gulino; one brother and seven sisters. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 4:00pm-7:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, October, 16, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church at 1:30pm. Interment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. A special thanks to Clarity Hospice for their service and care.

