1/1
Josie Virgina "Jo" Spedale
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ms. Josie "Jo" Virgina Spedale, a native of Amite and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2020 at the age of 92. Ms. Josie was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and was devoted to the Rosary and Saint Theresa. She prayed for all of us every day. She retired from Goudchaux's Department Store. She is survived by her son Gerard "Speedy" Spedale, wife, Martha; daughter-in-law, Linda Spedale; sister Elizabeth Bruno; grandchildren, grandson, Hunter Spedale and wife Kristen, grand daughters, Danielle Spedale, Lindsey Williamson and husband Thomas and Melanie Spedale; great grandchildren, Brittany and Brennan Boudreaux, Olivia Spedale and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband Nick Spedale; son, Mark Spedale; parents, Vincent and Dilia Gulino; one brother and seven sisters. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 4:00pm-7:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, October, 16, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church at 1:30pm. Interment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. A special thanks to Clarity Hospice for their service and care.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Mass of Christian Burial
01:30 PM
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved