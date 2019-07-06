Josieline Bernard "Jo" Cormier

Obituary
Our Father in Heaven has called our borrowed angel home. Josieline "Jo" Bernard Cormier passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the age of 82. She is survived by daughters, Sandee Henson and husband, Jimmy, Janet McCrae, and Connie Young and husband, Randy; grandchildren, Jimmy Lavergne, Lynsey Lavergne Buuck and husband, Lou, Jacob Henson, Jamie Henson, Allie Young, and Andrew Young; great-grandchildren, Landon Buuck, Evan Buuck, and Aubrey Henson; and sister, Gloria Hunt. Jo is preceded in death by her parents, Eric and Lois Bernard; and brothers, C.S., Ralph, and Charles Bernard. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 10:00AM until the time of memorial services at noon. Inurnment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jo's name to .
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 6 to July 9, 2019
