Joy Allee "Lee" Harris died peacefully at the age of 84 surrounded by her loving family on March 19, 2019, at her home in Denham Springs. She was a resident of Denham Springs. She was in banking for over twenty-five years and retired from the state with twenty years of service. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 5:00pm until 9:00pm. Visitation on Friday will resume at 10:00am. Rev. Mike Smith will conduct funeral services in the funeral home chapel at 12:00pm. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. She is survived by her husband of sixty-two years, Homer Harris, son, Ricky Harris and wife Donna; daughter, Dee Dee Abadie and husband Greg; grandchildren, Clay Harris, Ken Abadie and wife Nicole, Danny Harris and wife Tracie, and Jonathan Abadie and wife Chelsea, six great-grandchildren, James Harris, Olivia Harris, Abigail Abadie, Emily Harris, Jacques Harris and Lyla Abadie; sisters, Betty Hill and brother-in-law, Pat; Gwen Lanier and brother-in-law, Mike; brother-in-law, Henry Harris and sister-in-law Georgia, brother-in-law Edmond Harris and sister-in-law Linda, and sister-in-law, Elaine Hulin and brother-in-law Nolan, sisters-in-law, Ann Harris and Gloria Harris and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her father and mother, Lee and Vera Flores; father-in-law O.W. Harris and mother-in-law, Ethel Harris and sister, JoAnn Ellis. Pallbearers will be Ricky Harris, Clay Harris, Danny Harris, Greg Abadie, Ken Abadie, and Jonathan Abadie. Honorary pallbearers will be, Mark Lobell and Clyde LaPorte. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Denham Springs. Joy Allee "Lee" will be remembered by her unselfish dedication to her family and compassion for her friends and neighbors. Our family would like to thank the staff of Davita Dialysis Center in Walker and Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care, Crystal Barbazon, Jennifer Jenkins, Brother Leon Dunn, Miranda Smith, and Dee Dee Ward and well as our family and friends for their love and support. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Saint Jude Children's Research Center and the of Louisiana. Funeral Home Seale Funeral Service, Inc.

1720 S. Range Ave.

Denham Springs , LA 70726

