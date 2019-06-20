Joy Ann Woodland Butler, a native and resident of Lutcher. She passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 4:48 p.m. at Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge. She was 72. Religious services will begin at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 at First Community Antioch Baptist Church, Highway 3125, Lutcher, Rev. Ferdinand Gaines, Jr., Pastor, Rev Graylin Burl, Officiating Minister. Interment in St. Michael's Cemetery in Convent. No Public Viewing. Survived by her daughter: JaVon Opelia Butler. Sons: Joseph (Charlotte) Butler, Jr., and Jamal Butler, Sr. A sister: Elnora Manney. A brother: Larry (Cassandra) Woodland. Grandchildren: Autumn, Jamal, Jr., and Jordan Butler. Sisters-in-law: Madeline and Lillie Mae Woodland. Also numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband: Joseph Butler, Sr. Her parents: Charley Woodland, Sr. and Ophelia Johnson Woodland. Her brothers: Henry, Raymond, Oliver and Charley Woodland, Jr. A sister-in-law, Shirley Woodland and a brother-in-law, Herbert Manney, Sr. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign our guest book.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 22, 2019