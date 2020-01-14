Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joy Anne Montero "Lolli" Acosta. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Community Chapel Walker , LA View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Community Chapel Walker , LA View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Community Chapel Walker , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joy Anne "Lolli" Montero Acosta, a native of Baton Rouge, LA and long time resident of Watson, LA, was called home to be with The Lord as she finished her race with peace and grace on Monday, January 13, 2020. Lolli was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and beloved member of Community Chapel. She was a loving mother who devoted her life to her family. Lolli was an avid gardener and birdwatcher, who loved to dance, whistle and sing. Her 'joy' was shared with everyone who was fortunate to know her. She never met a stranger and always embraced everyone with kindness as well as her contagious smile. Visitation at Community Chapel, Walker, LA on Wednesday, January 15th 5pm-9pm and Thursday, January 16th, 9am-10am with funeral service immediately following. Graveside burial at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church Cemetary, Paincourtville, LA. Lolli is survived by her children, Lawren Graham (Donald), Kevin Acosta (Donna), Brenda Royer, Wendell Acosta (Marguerite), brother, Jimmy Montero (Carol), and blessed with 13 grandchildren, Buddy, Earl, Trent, Aleisha, Casey, Caitlyn, Sydney, Amanda, Trampis, Trevor, Brian, Scott, and Jason, 33 great grand children and 12 great great grandchildren, numerous neices and nephews and countless friends and church family. She was preceded in death by husbands L.J. "Sonny" Acosta Jr. (aka Pop) of 45 years and Leo Scallan of 9 years, daughter Georgia Lee Acosta, parents Hannon "HH" Montero and Nellie Bourgeois Montero, stepmother Freida "Mumsie" Montero, brothers Marvin and Coleman "Duggy" Montero and granddaughter Margeaux Gardner. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. We take comfort in knowing that she is spending her eternity with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020

