Service Information
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA
70757
(225)-625-2383
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Freedom Missionary Baptist Church
388 N Beck St
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
New Freedom Missionary Baptist Church
388 N Beck St
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Joy Davison, a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge passed away Tuesday August 06, 2019 at the age of 55 at her residence. Visiting Saturday, August 17, 2019 9:00am until religious service at 11:00am at New Freedom Missionary Baptist Church 388 N Beck St Baton Rouge, La. She is survived by Children Jasmine Moore. Alphonso (Carlishia) Hall, Kerricd Allen, and Krisean M Allen, Sisters Florida (Emanuel) Allen and Viola Johnson, Brother Juan (Lisa) Johnson, Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Aunts, Uncles Numerous other Relatives and Friends, Professional services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019
