Joy Donald Norwood, a resident of Williamsburg Senior Living Community, died peacefully in her home surrounded by family and friends on November 6, 2019, just shy of her 91st birthday. Joy was the daughter of Bunyan Duke Donald and Leah Babin Donald. She was a devout Catholic who was raised in Baton Rouge and graduated from Baton Rouge High School in 1946. She married Clarence E. Norwood in 1947, and they spent 55 years together before he died in 2002. She is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Mary Kay Norwood and Louis Dupiere, Janet and Ted Magee, and Amy and Kirk Arnold; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Donald Norwood, and Paul and Wanda Norwood; a son-in-law, Patrick Cormier; thirteen grandchildren, Scott Cormier, Bradley Cormier, Jill Cormier Meaux, Megan Norwood, Clayton Norwood, Leah Tatman, Troy Magee, Molly Magee, Shannon Norwood, Brandon Norwood, Elizabeth Kelly, Rachel Arnold, and Ian Arnold; and nine great-grandchildren. She was welcomed into the glory of Heaven by her husband, Clarence Norwood, and her oldest daughter, Cindy Cormier. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government St. on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 5 pm - 8 pm. Visitation will resume on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial which will begin at 10 am. Burial will follow in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Sacred Heart St. Vincent de Paul Conference, 2250 Main St., Baton Rouge, LA 70802. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019

