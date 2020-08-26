Joy H. Messer, age 83, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, August 22, 2020. A native of Baton Rouge and former resident of Ethel and Zachary prior to living in Prairieville, Louisiana. Joy graduated from Woodlawn High School in 1955, attended LSU and graduated from Spencer Draughon College. Joy worked for the State with over 30 years of service, ending her career at Dixon Correctional Institute as an Account Clerk in Payroll. For many years Joy served as Secretary/Treasurer and Supporter of the LCHA (Louisiana Cutting Horse Association). She had a love for animals, especially her dogs Precious and Ne Ne. Known as "Momma Joy" to all of her 4-H kids and Carlino Place crew, she will be sorely missed. Joy is survived by her loving son, Bob Shaffer; step-children, Pam Messer Lawton and husband Doug, Sharron Courville, and Tyson Messer; son-in-law, Brian Scivicque; grandchildren Brett Scivicque, Kristi Lawton Cummings and husband Brad and Kelli Lawton Gehling and husband Jimmy, and Lindsay Messer; former sister-in-law, Brenda Fairchild and husband Jim; nephew, Jim, his wife Erin, their son James; niece, Melissa Michiels, husband Mark, their daughter Morgan, and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Clara and Bob Hooper, her husband Elton Messer, and daughter Lauri Scivicque. Pallbearers will be Mike Lambert, Brian Scivicque, Doug Lawton, Joel Wallace, Jim McGuane, and David Ferguson. Honorary Pallbearers are Philip Myers, Bill Montgomery, Jim Fairchild, Joe Obanion, and Thomas Landaishe. A public visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 12 p.m. until services at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Masks are required. The family wishes to thank the staff at Landmark South Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their excellent care. The family will not hold a reception following the service due to Covid concerns. Family and friends may sign the guestbook or leave the family a personal note at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.