Joy L. Brumfield, 58, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020. A private family service will be held at Bluff Creek Cemetery. She is survived by her son, Daniel Clay Travis (Ashley), daughter, Amber Maria Travis, mother, Helen Bunch Lawson, sisters, Vicki Bass (David), Cindy L. Hooge and brother, John Mark Lawson, and grandchildren, Adelyne Foreman, Ayla Joiner, Cohen Travis and Olivia Travis and numerous nieces and nephews. Joy is preceded in death by her father, John Albert Lawson. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to .
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020