Joy Wilson Ouchley passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at her daughter's home in Sunray, Texas at the age of 83. She resided most of her life in Livingston, Louisiana. She is survived by her daughter Karen Duffy and husband Jimmy and daughter Glenda Zeigler. Grandchildren Dana Turner and husband Matt, Billy Taylor and wife Courtney, and Scott Taylor. Great Grandchildren Sydney, Gracie, Shelby, and Scott Taylor and Logan and Aidan Turner. Preceded in death by her husband Norman Ouchley, parents Jack and Lula "Shunnie" Wilson, sister Bobbye Jean Breland and brothers Nick, Wayne, and Bobby Wilson and son-in-law Jimmy Zeigler. Due to the order by the Governor, the family will have a celebration of Joy's life at a later date.
Published in TheAdvocate.com on Mar. 29, 2020