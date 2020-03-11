Joyce A. Price departed this life on Monday, March 9, 2020 at her residence in Thibodaux, LA. She was 68 and a native of Raceland, LA. Visitation on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Visitation to continue Friday, March 13, 2020 at Old Fountain Missionary Baptist Church, 615 Hwy 308, Thibodaux, LA from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA 70301. 985-447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020