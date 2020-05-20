Joyce Ann Boone Cart, 80 years old, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She was born in Oakdale, Louisiana on March 8, 1940 to A.J. and Georgia Boone. After graduating from Oakdale High School in 1958, she married the love of her life Ernie Cart. Joyce and Ernie later moved to Zachary, Louisiana where they made their home and raised their 5 sons. Joyce never was one to sit idle; she worked in many different fields including telephone operator and longtime school bus driver. She was always ready for a roadtrip or gathering and would welcome you into her home with open arms and a bite to eat. Joyce had a servants' heart, an adventurous spirit and a smile that would light up the dark. Her love for her husband and sons is evident in their love and adoration of her. Her crowning role was grandma, she had no greater joy than her grandchildren. She was a dedicated wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She loved with a love that was more than love. Joyce is survived by her sons and spouses, Joey & LaTrelle, Greg & Debbie, David, Todd & Belinda, Chris & Sarah; grandchildren, Brody, Austin, JR, Gigi, Jack, Brandon, Nick, Josh, Alan, Tiffany, & Tyler; and twelve great grandchildren with one on the way; a sister, Tina and two brothers, Gene & Bubba; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her adoring husband, Ernie; her parents and brother Sonny Boone. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joyce's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. She wore a crown of patience, as she struggled on and on, and the hands that rest forever, are the hands that made our home. Always true, unselfish and kind, her strength was unequal and hard to find, a beautiful life that came to an end, she died as she lived, everyone's friend. Church Funeral Services of St. Amant is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Advocate from May 20 to May 22, 2020.