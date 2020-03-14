|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Ann Culbreath Harper.
|
|
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
View Map
Harry McKneely & Son - Hammond
|
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
View Map
Harry McKneely & Son - Hammond
|
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
View Map
Funeral Home Chapel - Hammond
|
Interment
View Map
Joyce Ann Culbreath Harper, age 82 of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at North Oaks Medical Center. She was born on Tuesday, January 25, 1938, in Lansing, Michigan, the daughter of the late Jake and Virgie Scott Culbreath. Joyce is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Deidra H. and Buzzy Bahm, daughter, Trudy Harper, grandchildren, Clifton "Cliff" Harper Jr., Dorothy Rayborn and her husband Brian, Megan Bahm, Wallace Bahm and his wife Sarah, Waylon Prevost and his wife Heather, great-grandchildren, Emma Gagliano, Sophia Gagliano, Hudson Bahm, Layne Prevost, Owen Prevost, and Grace Rayborn, sister, Linda Culbreath, brother, Jerry Culbreath, numerous nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog "Baby". She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbert T. Harper, sons, Denny Harper, and Clifton "Cliff" Harper Sr., brother, Henry Culbreath, and 2 nephews. Family and friends will be received at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd Hammond, Louisiana 70401, on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm and on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm. Services will begin at 1:00 pm on Monday in the Funeral Home Chapel in Hammond, Interment will follow at Stevens Cemetery in Tickfaw, Louisiana. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|