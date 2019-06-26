Joyce Ann Skipper entered into eternal rest on June 18, 2019 at the age of 77. Survived by her daughters, Tracey Skipper and Tonya Howard (Albert); grandchildren, Keiara Skipper, Bryanesha Williams and Kennedi Howard. Visitation Saturday, June 29, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Greater Allen Chapel AME Church, 6175 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Demetrese Phillips officiating. Entombment Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Baker, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 29, 2019