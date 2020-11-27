1/1
Joyce Ann Spruel-Lee
1958 - 2020
Joyce Ann Spruel Lee, was one of seven children born to the union of the late James and Jessie Mae King Spruel, Sr. She was born on October 31, 1958 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and peacefully departed this life on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Ochsner Hospital O'Neal Lane Baton Rouge, Louisiana location. She graduated from Scotlandville Senior High school class of 1976. She met and married Alvin D Lee, her beloved husband of thirty-eight years; and to their union three sons were born Kendrick, Alvin, and Joshua Lee. A Step daughter Jane Dunbar of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; brother James Spruel, Jr (Loretta) of Lake Charles, Louisiana. The funeral will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Elevate Church , 10957 Greenwell Springs Road at 1:00 p.m.

Published in The Advocate on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Funeral
01:00 PM
Elevate Church
