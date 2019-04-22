Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On April 21, 2019, Easter Sunday, Joyce Anne Houston Anderson passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Freddy Houston. Joyce will be forever remembered by her loving son, Mundy Houston, his wife Dawn and their two sons, Brock and Brady. Joyce will also be cherished by her daughter and best friend, Sundy Boudreaux, her husband Jay and their three children Hayden, Brogan and Samara. Joyce was employed at Direct General in Baton Rouge for over 14 years and leaves behind many coworkers she considered family especially, Jessica Garon, who Joyce considered a daughter, not from her womb but in her heart. Joyce has requested her family spread her ashes in Lynchburg, Tennessee with her husband. In lieu of flowers Joyce would want you to buy some crawfish, have a beer and spend time with your family.

