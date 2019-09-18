Joyce Arnold (1954 - 2019)
Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Obituary
Joyce Arnold, 65, entered eternal rest September 13, 2019 at her home in Scotlandville. Visitation will be Thursday September 19, 2019 from 9am-11am at Hall Davis Funeral Home. Interment will be in Southern Memorial Garden cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Wilbert Arnold; Children, Quincy Arnold, Gary Arnold, Shanda Arnold, Rhonda Arnold all of Baton Rouge, LA, two sisters Neomi (Micheal} Leachmen, Port Allen, LA, Rosa Lee Wright, Kansas City, Missouri; three brothers: Hymel Pollard, Kansas City, Missouri, Lionelle (Betty) Pollard of Baker, LA Curtis (Barbara) Pollard of, Baton Rouge. Seven grandchildren and a host of nephews and other relatives and friends.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
