Joyce Arnold, 65, entered eternal rest September 13, 2019 at her home in Scotlandville. Visitation will be Thursday September 19, 2019 from 9am-11am at Hall Davis Funeral Home. Interment will be in Southern Memorial Garden cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Wilbert Arnold; Children, Quincy Arnold, Gary Arnold, Shanda Arnold, Rhonda Arnold all of Baton Rouge, LA, two sisters Neomi (Micheal} Leachmen, Port Allen, LA, Rosa Lee Wright, Kansas City, Missouri; three brothers: Hymel Pollard, Kansas City, Missouri, Lionelle (Betty) Pollard of Baker, LA Curtis (Barbara) Pollard of, Baton Rouge. Seven grandchildren and a host of nephews and other relatives and friends.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019