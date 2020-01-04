Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce B. Sanders. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce B. Sanders passed away on Tuesday evening, January 2, 2020, surrounded by her family and friends. She was at peace and ready to join her beloved husband, Homer, in heaven's glorious splendor. Joyce was born in Bogalusa, LA on January 29, 1929, and lived there until 1950, when as fate would have it, she met her future husband, Homer, when he delivered her deceased mother's insurance policy. Joyce was immediately smitten by this young man and they were soon married. She and Homer had four children and she said this was her proudest accomplishment. A wonderful, kind and loving mother, Joyce was preceded in death by her mother, Ethel Dunaway Bennett; her father, George Allen Bennett; her late husband, Homer Sanders; and her half-brother, Wilmer Bennett. Joyce is survived by her sons, Bradley (Melissa Mena) Stuart Sanders and Mark Bennett Sanders; her daughters, Pamela Sanders Brabham and Melody Sanders McCracken; grandchildren, Evan Sanders, Chase Sanders, John McCracken Jr., Ashley Nihart, Rachael Beadle and Bennett Brabham. A funeral service for Joyce will be conducted by Reverend Jeff Ginn on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 12:00 pm, at Greenoaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation will be Monday, January 6, 2020 from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm and immediately preceding the funeral service from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Entombment will be at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Bradley Sanders, Mark Sanders, Chase Sanders, Evan Sanders, Wayne Birch and Ron Lindsay. Joyce was a registered nurse, a member of Istrouma Baptist Church, a graduate of Bogalusa High School and Elizabeth Sullivan School of Nursing. The family would also like to thank her caretaker, Roshinda Perkins, Ann Guiliyardo, and Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 4 to Jan. 7, 2020

