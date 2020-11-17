1/1
Joyce B. Torres
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce B. Torres, 97, a native and resident of Napoleonville, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. A memorial mass will be held in her honor on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church, Napoleonville, LA at 10:30 am. The burial will follow in St. Anne Cemetery. She is survived by her children, Diane Keller and husband Donald, Frances "Fran" Arceneaux and husband Donald "Pucker", Roy Torres Jr. and wife Christine "Chris", and Don Torres and wife Kim; grandchildren, Dana K. Smoak and husband Ryan, Denise K. Hebert and husband Lowell, Danielle K. Bennett and husband Danny, Dawn K. Brown and husband Jason, Brian P. Arceneaux, Donna A. Hebert and husband Jody; Roy Torres III and wife Kim, Paige Burns and husband Alan, Genea T. Breaux and husband Kevin, Don Torres Jr. and wife Amber, Natalie T. Broussard and husband Brian, Terrill J. Torres and wife Jenni, and Tonya T. Modisette and husband Kevin; and 38 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy F. Torres, Sr.; father, Eddie Joseph Blanchard; mother, Dora Marie Toups Blanchard; and siblings, Lois B. Hargis, Eddie J. Blanchard Jr., and Raymond Blanchard. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Joyce B. Torres to the charity of your choice. Online condolences can be given at www.landrysfuneralhome.com. Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Landry's Funeral Home - Thibodaux
821 Canal Blvd.
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-9041
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved