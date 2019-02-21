Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Blouin Hartman. View Sign

Joyce Blouin Hartman, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away at her residence on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the age of 91. She was an avid lover of animals especially cats and dogs as well as enjoyed gardening. She is survived by her children, Carolyn Johnson and husband Randy, David Blouin and wife Judy, Gerald "Jerry" Blouin and wife Bonni, and Ronald Blouin and wife Carla; grandchildren, Chad, Cory, Jimmy, Scott, Shanda, Tricia, Kyle, Aaron, Jeremy, and Blaine; numerous great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Carroll J. "CJ" Blouin and Houston Hartman; grandson, Lance Blouin; her parents, Vita and Maurice Robert; and brother, MJ Robert. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Central, LA on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 9 a.m. until Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in New Roads, LA at 1 p.m. #SheLovedSoup.