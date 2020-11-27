1/1
Joyce Blount Forbes
1933 - 2020
Joyce Blount Forbes passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on July 11, 1933 to Jesse and Rosia Blount. She was a native of Satsuma and a resident of Walker for all of her adult life, where she owned and operated a beauty salon for many years. She is survived by daughters Deborah Kaye Forbes and Scelitta Forbes Bond; son-in-law Stephen Bond; grandchildren Laura "Betsy" Bond Halphen, and husband Jason; Stephanie Bond Hulett and husband Jeff; and Cody Forbes. She was proud "Granny" to seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 69 years, H.H. Forbes, Jr.; and a son, Ronald K. Forbes. She was a devout Christian and a longtime member of Walker Baptist Church. A private family funeral service will be held at Walker Baptist Church on Saturday November 28, from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service 11:00 a.m., conducted by Dr. Richard Blue and Rev. Jeff Hulett. Those attending the visitation and funeral service are asked to follow Covid restrictions and wear masks. Interment will follow at Blount Cemetery in Satsuma.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Walker Baptist Church
NOV
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Walker Baptist Church
