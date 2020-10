Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Joyce's life story with friends and family

Share Joyce's life story with friends and family

Missionary Joyce Britten, transition to her heavenly home on Saturday, October 10,2020. Homegoing Arrangements: Viewing, Friday, October 16, 2020 6:30pm -8pm. Saturday, October 17, 2020 Viewing 9:00am - 11:00am Celebration of Life, at 11:00 at WK Gordon Prayer Center K.G. McKnight.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store