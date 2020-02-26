Joyce Bueche Fabre, a native and resident of New Roads, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the LaCour House Assisted Living Center in New Roads, La. at the age of 79. She adored and cherished her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters, Darlene Alleman and husband Stuart, Becky Bergeron and husband Greg; son, Mark Fabre and wife Virgie; sister, Gail Jarreau; brother, Leslie Bueche and wife Jeanie; grandchildren, Timmy Fabre (Nicole), Derek Alleman (Jenny), Amanda Bergeron, Lindsey Alleman Gunnells (Raymond), Hanna Fabre (Kevin), Lauren Bergeron Arnaud (Daniel), Chase Bergeron; great grandchildren, Brayden, Emma and Elise Fabre, Ava Bergeron, Kayleigh and Addison Gunnells, Emma Claire Arnaud. She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Curtis Fabre; parents, Wilfred and Vivian Bueche; brother, Marvin Bueche. A visitation will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in New Roads on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 8 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 am. Entombment will follow at False River Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Mark Fabre, Greg Bergeron, Stuart Alleman, Timmy Fabre, Derek Alleman and Chase Bergeron. Honorary Pallbearers will be Raymond Gunnells, Daniel Arnaud, Kevin Bergeron. Special thanks to the staff of the LaCour House Assisted Living, Pointe Coupee General and Pointe Coupee Hospice for the excellent care.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020