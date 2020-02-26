Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Bueche Fabre. View Sign Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Visitation 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM St. Mary's Catholic Church New Roads , LA Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM St. Mary's Catholic Church New Roads , LA Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Bueche Fabre, a native and resident of New Roads, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the LaCour House Assisted Living Center in New Roads, La. at the age of 79. She adored and cherished her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters, Darlene Alleman and husband Stuart, Becky Bergeron and husband Greg; son, Mark Fabre and wife Virgie; sister, Gail Jarreau; brother, Leslie Bueche and wife Jeanie; grandchildren, Timmy Fabre (Nicole), Derek Alleman (Jenny), Amanda Bergeron, Lindsey Alleman Gunnells (Raymond), Hanna Fabre (Kevin), Lauren Bergeron Arnaud (Daniel), Chase Bergeron; great grandchildren, Brayden, Emma and Elise Fabre, Ava Bergeron, Kayleigh and Addison Gunnells, Emma Claire Arnaud. She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Curtis Fabre; parents, Wilfred and Vivian Bueche; brother, Marvin Bueche. A visitation will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in New Roads on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 8 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 am. Entombment will follow at False River Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Mark Fabre, Greg Bergeron, Stuart Alleman, Timmy Fabre, Derek Alleman and Chase Bergeron. Honorary Pallbearers will be Raymond Gunnells, Daniel Arnaud, Kevin Bergeron. Special thanks to the staff of the LaCour House Assisted Living, Pointe Coupee General and Pointe Coupee Hospice for the excellent care. Joyce Bueche Fabre, a native and resident of New Roads, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the LaCour House Assisted Living Center in New Roads, La. at the age of 79. She adored and cherished her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters, Darlene Alleman and husband Stuart, Becky Bergeron and husband Greg; son, Mark Fabre and wife Virgie; sister, Gail Jarreau; brother, Leslie Bueche and wife Jeanie; grandchildren, Timmy Fabre (Nicole), Derek Alleman (Jenny), Amanda Bergeron, Lindsey Alleman Gunnells (Raymond), Hanna Fabre (Kevin), Lauren Bergeron Arnaud (Daniel), Chase Bergeron; great grandchildren, Brayden, Emma and Elise Fabre, Ava Bergeron, Kayleigh and Addison Gunnells, Emma Claire Arnaud. She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Curtis Fabre; parents, Wilfred and Vivian Bueche; brother, Marvin Bueche. A visitation will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in New Roads on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 8 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 am. Entombment will follow at False River Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Mark Fabre, Greg Bergeron, Stuart Alleman, Timmy Fabre, Derek Alleman and Chase Bergeron. Honorary Pallbearers will be Raymond Gunnells, Daniel Arnaud, Kevin Bergeron. Special thanks to the staff of the LaCour House Assisted Living, Pointe Coupee General and Pointe Coupee Hospice for the excellent care. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close