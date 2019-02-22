Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Claire Carbo. View Sign

Joyce Claire Carbo, age 74, of Baton Rouge, passed away peacefully Feb 12, 2019 with her children by her side. Joyce wanted to be remembered as a loving daughter, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed cooking, taking care of her family, and occasional trips to the casino. Friends and family called her for advice, comfort, and recipes. She was known for her wit, sense of humor, and driving very fast. She would tell you that she was the fastest delivery driver in the history of Marinos and Coles Florist. She brought warmth, encouragement and happiness to so many and will be missed by everyone blessed to know her. Her beloved dog, Angel, gave her joy and comfort and seldom left her side during her illness. Joyce is survived by her children, Timothy Chidester, Cynthia Chidester, Scott Chidester (Becky), and Christine Nelson (Darryl), her grandchildren Lisa, Sammy, Cody, Kaitlyn, and Grace. She is also survived by her sister Shirley C. Blanchard. Joyce is preceded in death by her parents Camilla and Willie Carbo, brothers Will "Boo" Carbo, Curtis Carbo, Carl Carbo, and sister Sue Hathcox. She was a member of St. Louis King of France and Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, she would prefer memorial donations be made to Cypress Springs Mercedian Prayer Center and Sister Dulce Maria: 17560 George Oneal Rd. BR, LA 70817. VIsitation will be held at Most Blessed Sacrament 15615 Jefferson Hwy, Feb 26 from 2:30-4:00 pm, followed by a mass at 4:00 pm. and gathering in the St.John room after. Inurnment to follow at a later date. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2019

