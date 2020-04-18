Joyce Elaine Harris Drake departed this life on April 5th at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. She was 63 years old, a native of Wilson and resident of Baton Rouge. A public celebration of life will be held on a later date. She is survived by her two sons, Louis Drake and Lorenzo Drake; two daughters Kenyatta Drake and Keiana Drake; six grandchildren Christian, Karey, Kentrell, Loryn, Jaliyah and Landon; two brothers Joe (Murdis) and Edward (Susan) Harris; three sisters Pearly Harris, Gloria Harris, Burnetta Scott and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Preceded in death by husband Louis Drake, Parents Iverson and Alice Harris, sister Laura Harris, and nephew Cornelius Harris.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.