Joyce Emily LaBarthe, born in New Orleans, LA on March 28, 1950 passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Baton Rouge. She is proceeded in death by her parents, Emmitt Shelton McDaniel and Hope Inez Trimele McDaniel, her husband, Henry Anthony LaBarthe, and her brothers Billy McDaniel and Louis "Ricky" Mellard. She is survived by her son, Timothy LaBarthe, daughter-in-law Layne LaBarthe, grandson Patrick LaBarthe, brother Michael McDaniel, and sisters Patsy Henderson and Reba McDaniel. Joyce was a beloved sister, wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019