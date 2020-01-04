Joyce Eyvonne Coggins

Obituary
Joyce Eyvonne Coggins a native of Louisiana and resident of Baton Rouge passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at 1:37 am at the age of 82. She was preceded in death by her spouses Jimmie Johnson, John T. Coggins and daughter Becky Kelly. She is survived by her children: Rhonda and Jerry Aucoin, Jimmie and Linda Johnson, and Darrell and Raven Johnson, as well as 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation and funeral services on Monday, 01-06-2020, at Greenoaks Funeral Home on 9595 Florida Blvd. Visitation from 10:00 am to 12 noon with services to follow.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020
