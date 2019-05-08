Joyce Fay Parker, a loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend, went to her eternal home on Saturday May, 4, 2019. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her son Gerald A. Parker Jr. and wife Konda, Daughter Kimberley Kelley and husband Bubba, Four grandchildren Karrie Langhetee and husband Derrick, Brett Kelley, Nicholas Parker, and Benjamin Parker, sisters Hazel McAllister, Haskell Adams, and her beloved fur babies Precious, Oni, and Jake. She is preceded in death by her husband of 32 years Gerald A. Parker Sr. Visitation will be at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs Friday May 10, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the service at 12:00 PM, burial will take place at Amite Baptist Church Cemetery following the service. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 8 to May 10, 2019