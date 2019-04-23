Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Faye Curtis Morgan. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Send Flowers Obituary

"The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures; he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul; He leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for His name's sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff, they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever." Psalm 23. This bible verse was the source of her strength throughout her life. Visitation for Joyce Faye Curtis Morgan will be held between the hours of 5p.m.-9p.m. at Seale Funeral Home on Thursday, April 25. Visitation will continue at Amite Baptist Church on Friday, April 26 from 9a.m.-11a.m. with religious service at 11a.m., conducted by Dr. Ernest Graham, Bro. Kerry Ash and Bro. Johnny Morgan. Music will be provided by Tammy Young accompanied by Kathleen Brackman. A musical recording of "Suppertime" done by her husband before his death will conclude the service. A native and lifelong resident of Denham Springs and Watson, Joyce was born to parents Richard Milton and Beulah Whitehead Curtis on June 3, 1937. After a brief illness, Joyce passed away on Sunday, April 21 at 1:30a.m. at the home of her daughter. A graduate of Denham Springs High School, Class of 1955, she was an accomplished pianist, served as church organist and pianist for many years and spent her entire life serving her church in many capacities. Her joy in life was caring for her family while enjoying her two hobbies- painting and studying genealogy. While researching and compiling her family 's ancestry, she also compiled a history of the cemeteries at Amite Baptist Church. She also wrote a complete history of Amite Baptist Church for the 173rd anniversary of the church. This book was published in 2014. She and her husband traveled extensively sharing their love of music and singing. She delighted in attending as many activities in which her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren participated. Joyce is survived by her children, sons, Richard and Russell Morgan; daughter, Jan Koranek and her husband, Brian; daughter-in-law, Leslie Ann Leonard Sibley; grandchildren, Jason, Eric, Brian, Jr., Marie, Wesley, Allison, Rick, Heather, Paul, Missy, Thomas, Samantha and Rena; twenty-seven great grandchildren; and sister, Earline Sceroler. Joyce was preceded in death by husband of sixty years, Merlin Morgan; son, Randy Keith Morgan; parents, Milton and Beulah Curtis; and in-laws, Gene and Mamie Morgan. Serving as pallbearers will be grandsons, Jason Sr., and Jason Jr. Lockhart; Eric Lockhart, Brian Koranek, Jr.; T.J. Morgan; and Rick Morgan. 