Joyce Faye Norris Harrison, 88, beloved wife of 67 years, and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died with her loving family at her side, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at her daughter Gina Harrison and Robin Rowan's home. A private graveside service for the family will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home. Reverend Steven Young and Reverend Andy Harrison will officiate at the service with interment to follow at Resthaven Garden of Memory. Honorary Pallbearers will be Quinn Rainwater, Andrew Benjamin, and Jameson Scott. Faye is survived by her husband of 67 years, Jerome Charles Harrison; her children, Lisa (Quinn) Rainwater, Gina Harrison (Robin Rowan), Andrew (Sondra) Harrison; grandchildren, Emma (Andrew) Benjamin, Olivia Harrison; great-grandchildren, Jameson Scott, Harlow Rainwater, Jonah Benjamin; sisters, Barbara Gingrich, (the late Maniafred) Desaree (Gilmore) Nicholas, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Seborn Norris and Minnie Vera Hilton; siblings, Hazel Brooks, Lucille Beasely, Evelyn Ramsey, Bertille Kahler, Glenn Norris, Randolph Norris, Shelby Norris and Eva Norris; her son, Jerome Charles Harrison II, and grandson, Christopher Andrew Jarreau. Faye loved gospel music, was floral arranger for Stevendale Baptist Church, was a collector of dolls and other beautiful collectibles, was a member of the orchid society, made beautiful pillows and quilts, loved gardening, square- dancing, and attending plays and church with her husband Jerry. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Audubon Hospice. She will be missed dearly by family and friends.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020