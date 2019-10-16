Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Gaudin. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Gaudin, age 82, passed away on October 15, 2019. She was a resident of The City of Central. She graduated in 1955 from Istrouma High School. Joyce was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Joyce enjoyed doing craftwork, going to lunch with friends, and to be surrounded by her loving family. She took great pride in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a contagious laugh and loved telling stories about the old days with all of her friends. Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, Jules A. "Pie" Gaudin; father, Robert Pourciau; mother, Regina Lebouf Pourciau. Joyce is survived by her daughters, Deanna Mautner, and late husband, Paul Mautner, Kristie Sigrest, and husband, Robert; son, Robin Gaudin; grandchildren, Cory Mautner, Kyle Mautner, and wife, Megan, Colton Mautner, and wife, Macey; great-grandchildren, Kylee Mautner, Jase Mautner, Anna Mautner; her special friend, Cathy Simoneaux. The family would like to thank the staff at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, especially the SICU doctors and nurses. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. A visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 10 am – 12 pm with a funeral service to begin at 12 pm. Interment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

