Devoted wife & loving mother, Joyce Irving-Walker passed away at the age of 69, 11:48 pm, Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Owner and Operator of Sweets by J, a Retired Department of Corrections Officer, She is survived by her husband of 21 years, George Walker; daughter Tiffany Flowers-Owens; son, Charles Irving Jr (Sheronda), 6 grandchildren; 3 brothers, 3 sisters; numerous sisters-in-law; brother-in-law; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents and brother James Darrell Williams. Pallbearers are her nephews. Honorary pallbearers are her brothers and grandsons. Homegoing Celebration Service held at Mount Hope Baptist Church, Ethel, LA on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10 am, visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019