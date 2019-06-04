Joyce Foreman entered into eternal rest on May 28, 2019 at the age of 68. Survived by her daughter, Terrilyn Foreman; son, Alfred P. Foreman, Jr.; sister, Linda J. James; grandchildren, Mahajjah James, John Riley Jr. and Verniyah Ford. Visitation Saturday, June 8, 2019 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Elder Eric Shaffer, Sr. officiating. Interment Mount Pilgrim Benevolent Society Cemetery, Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 8, 2019