Joyce Johnson Williams
Joyce Johnson Williams, raised in Maringouin, LA and resided in Baton Rouge, LA, passed away at her home on November 24, 2020 at the age of 83. Joyce loved reading and cooking for her family, who meant everything to her. Joyce is survived by her husband of 62 years, Leo Andrew Williams; children, Phyllis Williams, Joanne Dessert (Paul), and David Williams (Tania); brother, Joseph Johnson; five granddaughters, one great-grandson, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Adraste and Elvina Johnson; sisters, Delaine McCasland and Ina dell Bush. There will be no services announced at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to OLOL Children's Hospital in Joyce's name.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 372-7687
