Joyce LeBlanc, a resident of Donaldsonville, departed from this life on Tuesday July 2, 2019 at the age of 68 years old. She is preceded in death by her parents John D. LeBlanc and Beatrice Toups LeBlanc. Brothers John "Flipper" and Robert "Rocky" LeBlanc, great-grand daughter Brailynn LeBlanc and great- grandson Shyne Barrient. Also preceded in death by her only child Shannon "Bo" LeBlanc. Joyce has been waiting a long time to see Beatrice and Shannon and now she is free to spread her wings and fly. Survived by her brothers and sister, Jerry (Theresa) LeBlanc, Donald "Donny" (Cathy) LeBlanc, Debra "Dee Dee" LeBlanc, and Michael "Mickey" LeBlanc. Granddaughters Brooke Barrient LeBlanc, Alyssa LeBlanc, and Cristi LeBlanc. Great-grandchildren Avery Barrient, August Barrient, and Ian Cavalier. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. She was a native of Donaldsonville, LA as well as a devoted and faithful member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Her greatest love was her faith and her family, especially the time spent together on holidays. She dedicated her life to 33 years of working for the State where she was Board of Directors for Council and Aging. Visitation will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 9 am; Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 am. Interment will be at St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum. A reception will be held afterwards at St. Francis Church Hall. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services & Crematory, St. Amant 225-644-9683
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 9 to July 10, 2019