Guest Book View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 5535 Superior Drive Baton Rouge , LA 70816 (225)-293-4174 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce LeBlanc, a resident of Donaldsonville, departed from this life on Tuesday July 2, 2019 at the age of 68 years old. She is preceded in death by her parents John D. LeBlanc and Beatrice Toups LeBlanc. Brothers John "Flipper" and Robert "Rocky" LeBlanc, great-grand daughter Brailynn LeBlanc and great- grandson Shyne Barrient. Also preceded in death by her only child Shannon "Bo" LeBlanc. Joyce has been waiting a long time to see Beatrice and Shannon and now she is free to spread her wings and fly. Survived by her brothers and sister, Jerry (Theresa) LeBlanc, Donald "Donny" (Cathy) LeBlanc, Debra "Dee Dee" LeBlanc, and Michael "Mickey" LeBlanc. Granddaughters Brooke Barrient LeBlanc, Alyssa LeBlanc, and Cristi LeBlanc. Great-grandchildren Avery Barrient, August Barrient, and Ian Cavalier. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. She was a native of Donaldsonville, LA as well as a devoted and faithful member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Her greatest love was her faith and her family, especially the time spent together on holidays. She dedicated her life to 33 years of working for the State where she was Board of Directors for Council and Aging. Visitation will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 9 am; Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 am. Interment will be at St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum. A reception will be held afterwards at St. Francis Church Hall. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services & Crematory, St. Amant 225-644-9683 Joyce LeBlanc, a resident of Donaldsonville, departed from this life on Tuesday July 2, 2019 at the age of 68 years old. She is preceded in death by her parents John D. LeBlanc and Beatrice Toups LeBlanc. Brothers John "Flipper" and Robert "Rocky" LeBlanc, great-grand daughter Brailynn LeBlanc and great- grandson Shyne Barrient. Also preceded in death by her only child Shannon "Bo" LeBlanc. Joyce has been waiting a long time to see Beatrice and Shannon and now she is free to spread her wings and fly. Survived by her brothers and sister, Jerry (Theresa) LeBlanc, Donald "Donny" (Cathy) LeBlanc, Debra "Dee Dee" LeBlanc, and Michael "Mickey" LeBlanc. Granddaughters Brooke Barrient LeBlanc, Alyssa LeBlanc, and Cristi LeBlanc. Great-grandchildren Avery Barrient, August Barrient, and Ian Cavalier. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. She was a native of Donaldsonville, LA as well as a devoted and faithful member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Her greatest love was her faith and her family, especially the time spent together on holidays. She dedicated her life to 33 years of working for the State where she was Board of Directors for Council and Aging. Visitation will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 9 am; Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 am. Interment will be at St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum. A reception will be held afterwards at St. Francis Church Hall. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services & Crematory, St. Amant 225-644-9683 Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 9 to July 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close