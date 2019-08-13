Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Lee Aucoin. View Sign Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Lakeland , LA Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Lakeland , LA Send Flowers Obituary

The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures;he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul; he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies; thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever." ~ Psalm 23. Joyce, a native of Baton Rouge, LA and a resident of Lakeland, La passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the age of 67. Visiting will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 9 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Entombment will follow in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Mausoleum. Services will be conducted by Rev. Todd Lloyd. She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Steve Aucoin; daughter Tammy Allain; sons, Jesse Cavin and Derek Cavin (Tausha); stepdaughter, Monica Kirby (Justin); 10 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; brothers, Larry, Terry and Robert E. Lee; sisters Connie Townsend and Brenda Atherton; numerous sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Edna and Emory Lee; brothers Wayne and Jerry Lee. Pallbearers will be Randy Oubre, Derek Cavin, JW Cavin, Jesse Cavin, Sydney Cavin and Mike Comeaux. The family would like to give a special thanks to Cypress Home Health, Hospice of Baton Rouge and all the doctors and nurses at Baton Rouge General. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2019

