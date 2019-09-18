Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Mae Hartford Solomon. View Sign Service Information Verrette's Funeral Home 1018 Parent St New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7544 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM St. Augustine Catholic Church New Roads , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Augustine Catholic Church New Roads , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course. I have kept the faith. Joyce Mae Hartford Solomon, a native of Morganza, LA and resident of New Roads, LA entered eternal comfort and peace on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. She retired from Elayne Hunt Correctional Facility. Joyce enjoyed spending time with her family and friends shopping, trying a new recipe, or discussing political issues with anyone who would sit for a minute and dare to have an opposing viewpoint. Joyce is survived by three children: Sheila Solomon of New Roads, LA, Ketra (Ray) Adolph of Rougon, LA and Ivy Chris Solomon of Jarreau, LA; her grandson Joshua White of Houma, LA; and her estranged husband Joseph Ivy Solomon. Survivors also include her sisters: Viola (Reginald) Allain, Leila Willis, Ivory Allen, Mable (Paul) Scott, Beatrice Byrd, Mary (Herman) Kemp; one brother: Claiborne (Sallie) Hartford; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents Mel and Ivory Hartford, her son Joseph Myron Solomon, her sister Martha Hartford, and brothers Morris Hartford, Emel Hartford, John Hartford, and Donald Hartford. The funeral will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in New Roads, LA. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in the St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Verrette's Pointe Coupee Funeral Home in New Roads. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 18 to Sept. 21, 2019

