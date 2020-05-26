Joyce Mae Smith Doucet
1931 - 2020
Proverbs 31:31 – Honor her for all that her hands have done and let her works bring her praise. Joyce Mae Smith Doucet a native and resident of Fordoche, LA was born on May 29, 1931 and went to her final rest at home surrounded by her family on May 24, 2020, she was 88 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years Lawrence, a son Patrick Louis, her parents Louis and Lelia Smith, 2 sisters, Effie Simar and Velma Roche and brother Wilfred Smith. Joyce is survived by daughters Tanna Doucet and Deadra Bourke (David), grandchildren Joshua Sonnier (Nikki) and Kaylie Disotell (John), and 7 great grandchildren, Chance Sonnier, Spencer Cormier, Hailey Robinson, Adelyn, Katherine and Cohen Disotell, and sister LeeAnn Kent of Laurel, MS. She was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Frances Cabrini Mausoleum, Livonia, LA. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Advocate from May 26 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Frances Cabrini Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
210 West End Drive
New Roads, LA 70760
(225) 638-7103
