Service Information Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge 263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr. Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-383-8891 Memorial service 10:00 AM South Baton Rouge Church of Christ 8725 Jefferson Hwy Baton Rouge , LA

"Grief is the price we pay for love". Ms. Joyce Marie Nickerson, daughter of the late Carl Nickerson, Sr., and Lucille Dilworth Nickerson was born October 8, 1939, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Although, Ms. Nickerson served in the A.M.E. Church all her life, she simply described herself as a follower of Christ. As a result of her generous spirit and pleasant personality, she was loved by many. Her Christian life was as beautiful as the plants and flowers that she loved so well, and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her. She quietly departed this life Sunday, January 12, 2020, surrounded by her family, in the comfort of her home, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Freida Elizabeth Hollins, son, Dereck William Simon, and her brothers Carl Nickerson, Jr., of Baker, LA, Charles Nickerson of Browns Mills, New Jersey, Hilton Nickerson of Clarksburg, Maryland, and Leslie Kenneth Nickerson of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her soul mate, Jessie Kilbourne and her children: Graylin Quinn of Baton Rouge, Tamra Cyprian of Baton Rouge, Cynthia Williams of LaPlace, Louisiana, Robin Crampton of Baton Rouge, and Barry Cooper of Baton Rouge; son-in-law, Michael Cyprian of Baton Rouge, son-in-law, Clarence Williams of LaPlace, La., and son-in law, Alfred Cooper of Baton Rouge; nineteen grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren; sister Jerry Patrick and brother, Lyndell Nickerson. A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held at 10 am Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at South Baton Rouge Church of Christ, 8725 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21, 2020

